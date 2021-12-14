China’s cotton output slightly down in 2021
BEIJING — China’s cotton output went down slightly this year, official data showed on Tuesday.
Cotton output stood at 5.73 million tonnes, down 3 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
However, cotton yield per hectare went up 1.5 percent to 1,892.6 kg per hectare thanks to favorable weather conditions and field management of cotton growers, according to Wang Minghua, an official with the NBS.
The total area of cotton fields shrank 4.4 percent from last year to around 3.03 million hectares, NBS data showed.
Read More
Petroleum prices to decrease: Sources
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared a summary of...
China to open green channels, facilitate forex business during Winter Olympics
BEIJING -- China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has approved the...
US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat
WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused...
Aussie agricultural sector being undermined by frauds: Report
SYDNEY -- Australia's agricultural industries are losing hundreds of millions of dollars...
Vietnam's auto sales up 30% in November
HANOI: Nearly 38,700 units of automobile were sold in the Vietnamese market...