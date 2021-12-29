CPEC makes progress despite Covid challenges: Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has made great achievements and helped in deepening all-round cooperation between the two countries, a diplomat said on Wednesday.

Ambassador of China Nong Rong while attending an award ceremony 2021 for outstanding Pakistani staff of the CPEC projects, said that the achievements came despite the challenge of Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

Rong said that good news are coming from different sectors of cooperation, by joint efforts, the Rashakai special economic zone has been launched, and the north part of the Gwadar free zone is under construction.

The Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line has brought Pakistan into a new era of AC-DC hybrid power grid, the Karot hydropower project started water storage, and the Gwadar technical and vocational institute was completed, he informed.

These developments, from the perspective of individuals, will create more jobs, increase their incomes and improve their skills; while boosting Pakistan’s economic and social development, promote industrialisation and urbanisation.

The Chinese envoy said that the achievements of the CPEC are not possible without joint efforts of staff from both countries, as they are not only the constructors and participants of the CPEC, but also the witnesses and promoters of history.

The 27 Pakistani staff who participated in the award ceremony, are outstanding representatives in this regard, he said, “Your vivid and touching stories have showcased the CPEC in promoting employment and benefiting the local communities, in jointly building the BRI [belt and road initiative] and achieving mutual benefits.”

“Your success will surely encourage more people to devote themselves to the construction of CPEC and make more contributions to the development and prosperity of Pakistan and the friendship between China and Pakistan,” Rong said.

He said that Chinese President Xi Jinping called Prime Minister Imran Khan on the phone, where both parties expressed their will to jointly build the CPEC, to promote cooperation in agriculture, digital economy and people’s livelihood.

And bring more benefits to the local people, and comprehensively build the health, industrial, trade, digital, and green corridors, so as to build the CPEC into a demonstration project for high-quality development of the BRI.

On September 23, the 10th JCC meeting was successfully held, setting the path for future cooperation, he added.

The Chinese envoy said that they are very pleased to see Prime Minister Imran Khan attach great importance to the CPEC, as he chaired a series of meetings on CPEC, including the one for industry development, and held two seminars with Chinese entrepreneurs.

The government of Pakistan established the China-Pakistan Relations Steering Committee to coordinate and resolve CPEC issues; introduced the special visa policy for CPEC to facilitate investment; set up a Foreign National Security Cell to strengthen security measures. These practical measures have injected more confidence in the development of the CPEC