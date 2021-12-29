Currency rates in Pakistan – 29th December 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 29th December 2021, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.
Currency Rates in Pakistan today
Check today’s list of forex rate in Pakistan today. (Updated, 29th December 2021).
|CURRENCY RATES TODAY
|CURRENCY
|BUYING
|SELLING
|USD TO PKR
|179.6
|181.3
|AUD TO PKR
|126.5
|128.0
|BHD TO PKR
|386.9
|388.6
|CAD TO PKR
|137.0
|138.5
|CNY TO PKR
|23.5
|23.9
|DKK TO PKR
|23.5
|23.8
|EUR TO PKR
|200.5
|202.0
|HKD TO PKR
|16.9
|17.1
|INR TO PKR
|2.0
|2.1
