Currency rates in Pakistan – 29th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

29th Dec, 2021. 06:25 am
Currency rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 29th December 2021, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

Currency Rates in Pakistan today

Check today’s list of forex rate in Pakistan today. (Updated, 29th December 2021).

CURRENCY RATES TODAY
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD TO PKR 179.6 181.3
AUD TO PKR 126.5 128.0
BHD TO PKR 386.9 388.6
CAD TO PKR 137.0 138.5
CNY TO PKR 23.5 23.9
DKK TO PKR 23.5 23.8
EUR TO PKR 200.5 202.0
HKD TO PKR 16.9 17.1
INR TO PKR 2.0 2.1

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Today's Gold Price in Kuwait on, 29th December 2021

Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live international gold...
56 mins ago
SAR TO PKR Open market rates on, 29th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Riyal...
1 hour ago
UAE Dirham to PKR - Today's AED TO PKR exchange rates on Dec 29, 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
2 hours ago
Today's Gold Rate in Dubai on, 29th December 2021

UAE: Today's Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Dec 29, 2021) stands...
2 hours ago
Today's Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) on, 29th December 2021

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rate in Pakistan on...
2 hours ago
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2021 on December 29, 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...