Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Riyal exchange rates on, 16th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

16th Dec, 2021. 06:15 am
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 16th December 2021, Check the updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

Currency Rate in Pakistan

Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 16th December 2021).

CURRENCY RATES TODAY
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
US Dollar 179.7 181.2
AUD TO PKR 124.0 125.5
BHD TO PKR 386.9 388.6
CAD TO PKR 137.5 139.0
CNY TO PKR 23.5 23.9
DKK TO PKR 23.5 23.8
EUR TO PKR 200.0 201.5
HKD TO PKR 16.8 17.0
INR TO PKR 2.0 2.1

Read More

2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Dubai on, 16th December 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rates in Dubai (16th December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED...
2 hours ago
SAR TO PKR Open market rates on, 16th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Arabian...
3 hours ago
AED TO PKR Open market rates on, 16th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan on 16th December 2021

Karachi: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 106,910. These...
3 hours ago
USD TO PKR Open market rates on, 16th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
7 hours ago
EU lawmakers back rules to curb Big Tech

STRASBOURG - The European Parliament on Wednesday approved its proposal for major...