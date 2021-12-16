Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Riyal exchange rates on, 16th December 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 16th December 2021, Check the updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

Currency Rate in Pakistan

Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 16th December 2021).