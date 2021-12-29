Decentraland Mana Price Prediction: Decentraland has broken into the symmetrical triangle

Web Desk BOL News

29th Dec, 2021. 09:59 pm
Decentraland Mana Price Prediction

As per experts, Decentraland has broken into the symmetrical triangle on the 12-hour chart indicating that MANA was set to launch a new rally.

Decentraland Mana Price Prediction

The Chart shows a 42% ascent towards the next target of $4.93.

Every change depends on the buying pressure if it increases then the token could reach its bullish target of $4.93.

On the other hand, an increase in selling pressure can take the Decentraland to find its immediate support price level at $3.28. As per analysts, if Decentraland MANA slumps below the aforementioned line of defense of $3.28 then the positive upward trend will be invalidated. The closest support level after $3.28 can emerge at the $3.14 price level and then at $2.97.

 

Read More

24 mins ago
Unisame demands clarification on poppy seeds export

KARACHI; The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has invited the...
2 hours ago
PIA, PITB sign agreement to automate system

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have...
2 hours ago
CPEC makes progress despite Covid challenges: Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has made great achievements and...
2 hours ago
Tarin directs provinces to keep a check on sugar prices

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the...
3 hours ago
Pakistan equity market remains bullish, KSE-100 Index gains 216 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market started the day on a dull note,...
5 hours ago
Crypto market takes a dip

KARACHI: Cryptocurrency prices went on another roller coaster this past year: surging,...