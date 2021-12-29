Decentraland Mana Price Prediction: Decentraland has broken into the symmetrical triangle

As per experts, Decentraland has broken into the symmetrical triangle on the 12-hour chart indicating that MANA was set to launch a new rally.

The Chart shows a 42% ascent towards the next target of $4.93.

Every change depends on the buying pressure if it increases then the token could reach its bullish target of $4.93.

On the other hand, an increase in selling pressure can take the Decentraland to find its immediate support price level at $3.28. As per analysts, if Decentraland MANA slumps below the aforementioned line of defense of $3.28 then the positive upward trend will be invalidated. The closest support level after $3.28 can emerge at the $3.14 price level and then at $2.97.