Decentraland MANA Price Prediction: Further incline expected

The developing pattern of Decentraland MANA on the daily chart is making it likely for the MANA/USDT pair to continue the remedial decline if the pattern is established.

The year 2022 is considered to be the big year for the Metaverse tokens. Facebook’s rebranding mostly has driven the price upsurges in early November to Meta and not due to essentials.

Decentraland Price Prediction

The everyday chart shows a developing downward trend. This pattern opens to measure moves that could range near the 2.4881 prices.

Further, a recoil of the pennant’s lower edge, which understands as a beneficial move that breaks the 4.3581 struggle level, refutes the design’s viewpoint.

This is an opportunity for the bulls to goal for the 4.9586 resistance (October 30/November 30 highs). Extension of this positive move will bring 5.4912 on the roll, with the expected high at 5.9000.