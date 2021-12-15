Decentraland MANA Price Prediction: Future Forecast for 2021 – 2025 – 2030
The Decentraland price prediction is here, according to the forecast it will hit $10 by the mid of 2022 and then $25 by the June and July of 2023.
Decentraland is expected to rise up to $50 within the year 2024, $75 in 2028, and $100 in 2030.
|Year
|Mid-Year
|Year-End
|Tod/End,%
|2021
|$0.54
|$4.34
|+38%
|2022
|$10.63
|$18.56
|+491%
|2023
|$32.02
|$37.82
|+1,104%
|2024
|$48.24
|$51.14
|+1,528%
|2025
|$51.59
|$61.25
|+1,849%
|2026
|$64.54
|$61.63
|+1,861%
|2027
|$55.18
|$67.49
|+2,048%
|2028
|$81.47
|$88.01
|+2,701%
|2029
|$94.96
|$86.04
|+2,638%
|2030
|$94.57
|$101.85
|+3,142%
|2031
|$91.24
|$97.00
|+2,987%
|2032
|$109.79
|$123.63
|+3,835%
|2033
|$138.57
|$154.64
|+4,822%
Decentraland Price Prediction 2021-2022
Decentraland price started in 2021 at $0.17. Today, Decentraland traded at $3.14, so the price increased by 1739% from the beginning of the year.
The predicted Decentraland price at the end of 2021 is $4.34 – and the year to year change is +2439%.
The rise from today to year-end: +38%.
In the first half of 2022, the Decentraland price will climb to $10.63; in the second half, the price would add $7.93 and close the year at $18.56, which is +491% to the current price.
The projection for tomorrow, near days and months:
- Thursday, Dec 16 – $3.22
- Friday, Dec 17 – $3.29
- Saturday, Dec 18 – $3.37
- Sunday, Dec 19 – $3.44
- Monday, Dec 20 – $3.52
- Tuesday, Dec 21 – $3.59
- Wednesday, Dec 22 – $3.67
- Thursday, Dec 23 – $3.74
- January 15 – $4.86
- February 15 – $5.94
- March 15 – $6.91
- April 15 – $7.99
- May 15 – $9.03
Decentraland Prediction 2023-2027
These five years would bring a noteworthy increase: Decentraland price would move from $18.56 to $67.49, which is up 264%. Decentraland will start 2023 at $18.56, then soar to $32.02 within the first six months of the year and finish 2023 at $37.82. That means +1,104% from today.
Decentraland Prediction 2028-2032
In this time period, the Decentraland price would rise from $67.49 to $123.63, which is +83%. Decentraland will start 2028 at $67.49, then soar to $81.47 within the first half of the year, and finish 2028 at $88.01. It is about +2,701% from today.
The perdition is restructured on daily basis. The coin price is reorganized every 15 minutes.
Read More
Mayan Train, the president's pet project exposing Mexico's cracks
CAMPECHE - A proposed Mayan tourist train in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula has...
Poland introduces new restrictions to fight pandemic
WARSAW - Poland on Wednesday introduced new restrictions on the numbers of...
Petrol Prices decreased by Rs.5 in Pakistan
Islamabad: The government has announced a decrease in the per litre price...
Inditex posts record profit as sales top pre-pandemic levels
MADRID - Zara fast-fashion chain owner Inditex posted a record third-quarter profit...
WTO members to target fossil fuel subsidies, plastic
GENEVA: Dozens of countries pledged on Wednesday to intensify efforts to get...