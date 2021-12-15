Decentraland MANA Price Prediction: Future Forecast for 2021 – 2025 – 2030

The Decentraland price prediction is here, according to the forecast it will hit $10 by the mid of 2022 and then $25 by the June and July of 2023.

Decentraland is expected to rise up to $50 within the year 2024, $75 in 2028, and $100 in 2030.

Year Mid-Year Year-End Tod/End,% 2021 $0.54 $4.34 +38% 2022 $10.63 $18.56 +491% 2023 $32.02 $37.82 +1,104% 2024 $48.24 $51.14 +1,528% 2025 $51.59 $61.25 +1,849% 2026 $64.54 $61.63 +1,861% 2027 $55.18 $67.49 +2,048% 2028 $81.47 $88.01 +2,701% 2029 $94.96 $86.04 +2,638% 2030 $94.57 $101.85 +3,142% 2031 $91.24 $97.00 +2,987% 2032 $109.79 $123.63 +3,835% 2033 $138.57 $154.64 +4,822%

Decentraland Price Prediction 2021-2022

Decentraland price started in 2021 at $0.17. Today, Decentraland traded at $3.14, so the price increased by 1739% from the beginning of the year.

The predicted Decentraland price at the end of 2021 is $4.34 – and the year to year change is +2439%.

The rise from today to year-end: +38%.

In the first half of 2022, the Decentraland price will climb to $10.63; in the second half, the price would add $7.93 and close the year at $18.56, which is +491% to the current price.

The projection for tomorrow, near days and months:

Thursday, Dec 16 – $3.22

Friday, Dec 17 – $3.29

Saturday, Dec 18 – $3.37

Sunday, Dec 19 – $3.44

Monday, Dec 20 – $3.52

Tuesday, Dec 21 – $3.59

Wednesday, Dec 22 – $3.67

Thursday, Dec 23 – $3.74

January 15 – $4.86

February 15 – $5.94

March 15 – $6.91

April 15 – $7.99

May 15 – $9.03

Decentraland Prediction 2023-2027

These five years would bring a noteworthy increase: Decentraland price would move from $18.56 to $67.49, which is up 264%. Decentraland will start 2023 at $18.56, then soar to $32.02 within the first six months of the year and finish 2023 at $37.82. That means +1,104% from today.

Decentraland Prediction 2028-2032

In this time period, the Decentraland price would rise from $67.49 to $123.63, which is +83%. Decentraland will start 2028 at $67.49, then soar to $81.47 within the first half of the year, and finish 2028 at $88.01. It is about +2,701% from today.

The perdition is restructured on daily basis. The coin price is reorganized every 15 minutes.