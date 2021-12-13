Decentraland MANA Price Prediction: MANA set to rise 20%

Web Desk BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 12:52 am

Decentraland MANA price prediction Photo Courtesy: DND

Decentraland is currently available at a substantial reduction, which is followed by the December 4 flash smash, Decentraland’s price recognised an interchange variety of $3.07 to $4.24.

Decentraland’s price is at the 79 per cent retracement level at $3.32. This review is below the midpoint, suggesting that MANA is presently on sale.

A thinkable upsurge in procurement burden is to be expected, which will result in an 18 per cent upsurge to $4.01.

It is also speculated that if the bid continues to accrue, the metaverse token could reenter the range high of $4.24, a 27 per cent rise from $3.32.

If Decentraland’s price flops to preserve a worth better than $3.32, it specifies augmented selling weight.

Conversely, a daily closing below this level will result in a lower low, invalidating the strong outlook drawn above.

Read More

1 second ago
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan on December 14, 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 14th December 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 14th December 2021, Check...
4 hours ago
Today's Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 14th December 2021

Karachi: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 119,000. These...
4 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR rates on, 14th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
4 hours ago
Dubai Gold: Today's Gold Rate in UAE on, 14th December 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (14th December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED...
6 hours ago
Turkish president meets central bank governor, finance minister over lira's plunge

ISTANBUL -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Monday with the central...