Dubai Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in UAE on, 14th December 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (14th December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED 216.00 while 22k Carat is AED 203.00. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) remain same to AED203.00 from previous day’s AED203.00.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme stable to AED216.00 from previous day’s AED216.00.
Today Gold Rates in UAE
These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in AED U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 14th December 2021)
|Location
|21k Carat
|24k Carat
|22k Carat
|UAE
|193.75 AED
|216.00 AED
|203.00 AED
Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.
