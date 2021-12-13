Dubai Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in UAE on, 14th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 03:30 am
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (14th December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED 216.00 while 22k Carat is AED 203.00. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today. 

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) remain same to AED203.00 from previous day’s AED203.00.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme stable to AED216.00 from previous day’s AED216.00.

Today Gold Rates in UAE

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in AED U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 14th December 2021)

Location 21k Carat 24k Carat 22k Carat
UAE 193.75 AED 216.00 AED 203.00 AED

Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

