FBR’s automation a must for taxpayers facilitation: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has emphasised on the importance of automation for taxpayers’ facilitation, administrative efficiency and transparency.

Chairing a meeting on automation at the Federal Board Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday, the adviser was apprised about the progress made on the automation initiatives, data centre upgradation and initiatives on data security.

Tarin directed the revenue board to take all the necessary measures for ensuring security of the taxpayers’ data and said that all the required resources will be made available for the desired purpose.

A proper monitoring mechanism must be established for signature initiatives taken by the government, he added.

FBR chairman and Revenue Division secretary Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed; Member (IT) Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Tunio; chief information officer Mansoor Sultan and PRAL board of governors chairman Syed Javed were present on the occasion.