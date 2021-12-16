Forex reserves ease to $25.028 billion
KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the country fell $123 million to $25.028 billion by the week ended December 10, 2021, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.
The foreign exchange reserves of the country were $25.151 billion by the week ended December 3, 2021.
The official reserves of the SBP fell $90 million to $18.568 billion by the week ended December 10, 2021, compared with $18.658 billion a week ago.
Similarly, the foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks fell $33 million to $6.46 billion by the week ended December 10, 2021, compared with $6.493 billion a week ago.
