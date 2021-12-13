Germany extends purchase premium for electric vehicles until end of 2022

BERLIN — Germany has extended its purchase premium of up to 9,000 euros (10,200 U.S. dollars) for electric vehicles until the end of 2022, the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWi) announced on Monday.

From 2023 onwards, only electric vehicles proven to contribute to climate protection are to be subsidized, according to the BMWi. This is to be determined by the vehicle’s share of electric drive use, as well as a minimum electric range.

“In the future, we will be more ambitious in our funding, to give electromobility a further boost and strengthen climate protection,” said Robert Habeck, Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, in a statement.

Germany plans to have 15 million pure electric cars on the road by 2030, according to the government’s coalition agreement. To achieve this, research into new sustainable car batteries, as well as the expansion of the country’s charging station infrastructure will be stepped up.

According to the Federal Network Agency, there were around 49,000 public charging stations in Germany as of early November, and around one in seven were so-called fast charging points.