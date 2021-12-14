Global Building Material to invest $50 million in Pakistan

LAHORE: Chinese internet-based B2B platform Global Building Material (GBM) has announced plans to invest $50 million in Pakistan.

Under the investment plan, GBM will open its first branch in Lahore this month to introduce one-stop shopping experience for building material retailers.

For this purpose, GBM will launch an app for businessmen dealing in building material.

Briefing media about the future plans at the Lahore Press Club on Tuesday, GBM general manager David Wei said that a digital port zone would be set up in Karachi, which included a warehouse, digital, data and logistics centres.

“Lahore is the most suitable city for the launching of GBM. We want empowering building materials retail stores in Pakistan, so as to make their business bigger and more profitable with the wings of internet,” he said.

“[The] retailers can check the supply of goods and place orders at home through the GBM app. If there is any problem, [the] retailers can also directly consult online and have special before and after sales service being offered by GBM.”

“Sourcing low prices and high-quality Chinese hardware and building materials with ease is the unique feature of GBM,” David Wei said.

GBM is a leading cross-border one-stop door-to-door building materials platform, which is aiming at linking global building material manufacturers, trading companies and terminal customers together.

Improving the degree of trade demand satisfaction of both sides by database, internet and global door-to-door logistics service, and then apply digital trading, block chain, big data, AI service to help increase the efficiency and reduce the cost in procurement.

GBM has gathered nearly 10,000 suppliers of building materials in China, and has achieved a good reputation by serving nearly a thousand of construction and engineering companies in China with ultra-low prices and perfect after-sales services.

Its parent company, Hangxiao Steel Structure, which is the first Chinese steel structure company, has 35 years of experience in the construction industry and the company’s total assets are over Rs20 billion.