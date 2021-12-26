Gold Price in Pakistan today on December 27, 2021

Web Desk BOL News

27th Dec, 2021. 04:59 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Price in Pakistan on December 27, 2021, stands at Rs125,700 24k per tola.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan

Today’s Gold price in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

GOLD PURITY RATE
Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 107,767
Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 125,700
Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 98,787
Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 115,225

