Gold Price in Pakistan today on December 27, 2021
Karachi: Latest Gold Price in Pakistan on December 27, 2021, stands at Rs125,700 24k per tola.
Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Gold Rate Today in Pakistan
Today’s Gold price in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 107,767
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Rs. 125,700
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 98,787
|Gold 22K per Tola
|Rs. 115,225
