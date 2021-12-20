Gold Price in UAE on, 20th December 2021
Dubai: Today Gold Price in UAE (20th December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED 218.25 while 22k Carat stands at AED 205.00. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED205.00 from previous day’s AED204.75.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme Appreciates to AED218.25 from previous day’s AED218.00.
Gold Rate in Dubai today
These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in AED U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 20th December 2021)
|Location
|21k Carat
|24k Carat
|22k Carat
|UAE
|195.75 AED
|218.25 AED
|205.00 AED
Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.
