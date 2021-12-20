Gold Price in UAE on, 20th December 2021

20th Dec, 2021. 05:56 pm
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Dubai: Today Gold Price in UAE  (20th December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED 218.25 while 22k Carat stands at AED 205.00. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today. 

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED205.00 from previous day’s AED204.75.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme Appreciates to AED218.25 from previous day’s AED218.00.

Gold Rate in Dubai today

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in AED U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 20th December 2021)

Location 21k Carat 24k Carat 22k Carat
UAE 195.75 AED 218.25  AED 205.00 AED

Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

