Gold prices increased
KARACHI: Gold prices registered an increase on Friday, amid rising inflation and the rupee depreciation to the historic lows.
The bullion price per tola raised Rs750 to reach Rs125,850, while per 10 grams it gained Rs643 to Rs107,896.
In the international market too, the bullion prices witnessed an increase of $21 per ounce to settle at $1,809.
Further, silver prices in the local market remained the same at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.
