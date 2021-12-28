Gold Rate in AED: Today’s Gold Rate in UAE on December 28th, 2021
UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in UAE (28th December 2021) 24 Carat is AED 219.25 while 22k Carat stands at AED 205.75. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) has no change to AED205.75 from the previous day’s AED205.75.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme same as AED219.25 from the previous day’s AED219.25.
Today Gold Rate in UAE
Check the Updated list of Gold rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 28th December 2021)
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|December 28
|6,642.70
|219.25
|205.75
|196.50
|168.25
Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.
Read More
Today's AED TO PKR Open market rates on December 28, 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 28th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
Today's Gold Rate In Pakistan , 28th December 2021
KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today's gold rate in Pakistan on...
1 Bitcoin (BTC) to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) today 28th December 2021
Check the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee. Today 1 BTC to...
Govt urged to take early steps for bridging gap between imports, exports
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...