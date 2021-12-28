Gold Rate in AED: Today’s Gold Rate in UAE on December 28th, 2021

UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in UAE (28th December 2021) 24 Carat is AED 219.25 while 22k Carat stands at AED 205.75. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) has no change to AED205.75 from the previous day’s AED205.75.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme same as AED219.25 from the previous day’s AED219.25.