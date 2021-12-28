Gold Rate in AED: Today’s Gold Rate in UAE on December 28th, 2021

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 06:15 am
gold rate in aed (Uae dirham)

UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in UAE  (28th December 2021) 24 Carat is AED 219.25 while 22k Carat stands at AED 205.75. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today. 

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) has no change to AED205.75 from the previous day’s AED205.75.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme same as AED219.25 from the previous day’s AED219.25.

Today Gold Rate in UAE

Check the Updated list of Gold rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 28th December 2021)

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
December 28 6,642.70 219.25 205.75 196.50 168.25

Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

