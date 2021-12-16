Gold Rate in Dubai on, 16th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

16th Dec, 2021. 05:45 am
today gold rates in dubai

Dubai: Today Gold Rates in Dubai (16th December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED 216.00 while 22k Carat is AED 203.00. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today. 

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED203.00 from previous day’s AED201.50.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme appreciates to AED216.00 from previous day’s AED214.50.

Gold Rate in Dubai today

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in AED U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 16th December 2021)

Location 21k Carat 24k Carat 22k Carat
UAE 193.50 AED 216.00 AED 203.00 AED

Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

Read More

1 hour ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Pound, Riyal exchange rates on, 16th December 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 16th December 2021, Check...
2 hours ago
SAR TO PKR Open market rates on, 16th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Arabian...
3 hours ago
AED TO PKR Open market rates on, 16th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan on 16th December 2021

Karachi: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 106,910. These...
3 hours ago
USD TO PKR Open market rates on, 16th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
7 hours ago
EU lawmakers back rules to curb Big Tech

STRASBOURG - The European Parliament on Wednesday approved its proposal for major...