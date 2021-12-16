Gold Rate in Dubai on, 16th December 2021

Share this post on

Dubai: Today Gold Rates in Dubai (16th December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED 216.00 while 22k Carat is AED 203.00. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED203.00 from previous day’s AED201.50.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme appreciates to AED216.00 from previous day’s AED214.50.

Gold Rate in Dubai today

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in AED U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 16th December 2021)