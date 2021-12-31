Gold Rate in Karachi – 31st December 2021

Karachi: Gold Rates in Karachi today on Dec 31, 2021 is being sold for Rs. 108020 per 10 grams, and the price of 24k per tola gold is Rs. 126,000 in Pakistan today.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Price for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.