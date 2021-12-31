Gold Rate in Karachi – 31st December 2021
Karachi: Gold Rates in Karachi today on Dec 31, 2021 is being sold for Rs. 108020 per 10 grams, and the price of 24k per tola gold is Rs. 126,000 in Pakistan today.
Gold Rate in Karachi today
Check the updated price of Gold (Last Updated, 31st December 2021)
Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Price for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 126,000
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|per Tola Gold
|Rs. 126,000
|Rs. 115494
|Rs. 110245
|per 10 Gram
|Rs. 108020
|Rs. 99020
|Rs. 94520
|per Gram Gold
|Rs 10802
|Rs 9902
|Rs 9452
Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
Read More
PITB and Nutty Ventures join hands to promote Pakistani startups
LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Sweden based Nutty Ventures signed...
Pakistan imposes additional taxes on car sales
KARACHI: The government in the mini-budget has increased the taxes and duties...
Tesla to recall nearly 200,000 cars in China over collision risk
BEIJING: Tesla is recalling almost 200,000 vehicles in China over problems with...
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on December 31, 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on Dec 31, 2021 is being sold...
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2021 on December 31, 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...