Gold Rate in Karachi on, 15th December 2021

Karachi: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 124,700. These rates are normally the same all over Pakistan. However, every city Sarafa market decides the current gold price.

Today 22k per 10 Grams is Rs. 97,844 while Per tola 21k Gold Rate is Rs. 93,396.