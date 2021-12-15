Gold Rate in Karachi on, 15th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

15th Dec, 2021. 06:24 pm
Gold rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 124,700. These rates are normally the same all over Pakistan. However, every city Sarafa market decides the current gold price.

Also check: Dollar rate in Pakistan

Gold Rate in Karachi today

Find the updated list of Gold Price in Pakistan today (Updated, 15th December 2021).

Today 22k per 10 Grams is Rs. 97,844 while Per tola 21k Gold Rate is Rs. 93,396.

GOLD PURITY RATE
24K Gold per 1 Tola Rs 124,700
24K Gold per 10 Grams Rs 106,910
22K Gold per 10 Grams Rs 97,844
21K Gold per 1 Tola Rs 114,308

