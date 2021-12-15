Gold Rate in Karachi on, 15th December 2021
Karachi: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 124,700. These rates are normally the same all over Pakistan. However, every city Sarafa market decides the current gold price.
Also check: Dollar rate in Pakistan
Gold Rate in Karachi today
Find the updated list of Gold Price in Pakistan today (Updated, 15th December 2021).
Today 22k per 10 Grams is Rs. 97,844 while Per tola 21k Gold Rate is Rs. 93,396.
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|24K Gold per 1 Tola
|Rs 124,700
|24K Gold per 10 Grams
|Rs 106,910
|22K Gold per 10 Grams
|Rs 97,844
|21K Gold per 1 Tola
|Rs 114,308
