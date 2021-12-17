Gold Rate in Karachi on, 18th December 2021

18th Dec, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Karachi on December 18, 2021 stands at Rs107,253 24k per tola.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate in Karachi today

Today 24k Per tola Gold Price in Pakistan is Rs107,253.

GOLD PURITY RATE
Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 107,253
Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 125,100
Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 98,315
Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 114,675

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on latest Gold Rates in Pakistan, and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Check latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.

