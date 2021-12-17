Gold Rate in Pakistan on 17th December 2021

Karachi: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 107,253. These rates are normally the same all over Pakistan. However, every city Sarafa market decides the current gold price.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today

Karachi is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Check the updated list of Gold Price in Pakistan today (Updated, 17th December 2021).