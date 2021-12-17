Gold Rate in Pakistan on 17th December 2021
Karachi: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 107,253. These rates are normally the same all over Pakistan. However, every city Sarafa market decides the current gold price.
Gold Rate in Pakistan today
Karachi is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Check the updated list of Gold Price in Pakistan today (Updated, 17th December 2021).
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 107,253
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Rs. 125,100
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 98,315
|Gold 22K per Tola
|Rs. 114,675
The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Find the latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website. BOL News keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan and international markets on both daily and weekly basis.
