Gold Rate in Pakistan on 17th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

17th Dec, 2021. 06:39 pm
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 107,253. These rates are normally the same all over Pakistan. However, every city Sarafa market decides the current gold price.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today

Karachi is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Check the updated list of Gold Price in Pakistan today (Updated, 17th December 2021).

GOLD PURITY RATE
Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 107,253
Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 125,100
Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 98,315
Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 114,675

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Find the latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website. BOL News keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan and international markets on both daily and weekly basis.

Read More

35 mins ago
Germany to provide €13.5 million for afforestation Programme

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Economic Affairs and German bank signed a financing...
39 mins ago
SECP takes actions against companies on illicit activities

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has initiated legal...
1 hour ago
TDAP to provide subsidised stalls at the Intersec 2022

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will participate in the...
1 hour ago
Muhammad Asim: A successful horticulturist

Being a successful entrepreneur with over three decades of experience of working...
2 hours ago
LTO Karachi registers 53% increase in July-November collection

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has registered a sharp increase...
2 hours ago
Large-scale manufacturing decline 1.2% in October

KARACHI: Large-scale manufacturing industries (LSMI) in October, 2021 showed big industry output...