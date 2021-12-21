Gold Rate in Pakistan today on December 22, 2021
Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on December 22, 2021, stands at Rs125,100 24k per tola.
Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Gold Rate Today in Pakistan
Today 24k Per tola Gold Price in Pakistan is Rs125,100.
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 107,253
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Rs. 125,100
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 98,315
|Gold 22K per Tola
|Rs. 114,675
The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
BOL News keeps an eye on the latest Gold Rates in Pakistan and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Check latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.
Read More
US dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd december 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
Shanghai Electric committed to workers’ safety
KARACHI: Shanghai Electric and its subsidiary company in Pakistan, Sino Sindh Resources...
Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train service resumes after 9 years
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government on Tuesday inaugurated the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train service...
Seminar participants highlight stress management
LAHORE: There is a need to realize that a healthy body and...
Punjab ready to act as base for manufacturing industries
LAHORE: Punjab is ready to act as the forward manufacturing base for...