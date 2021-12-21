Gold Rate in Pakistan today on December 22, 2021

GOLD PURITY RATE Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 107,253 Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 125,100 Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 98,315 Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 114,675

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on the latest Gold Rates in Pakistan and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Check latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.