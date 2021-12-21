Gold Rate in Pakistan today on December 22, 2021

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Dec, 2021. 03:40 am
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on December 22, 2021, stands at Rs125,100 24k per tola.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan

Today 24k Per tola Gold Price in Pakistan is Rs125,100.

GOLD PURITY RATE
Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 107,253
Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 125,100
Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 98,315
Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 114,675

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on the latest Gold Rates in Pakistan and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Check latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.

Read More

55 mins ago
US dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd december 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
9 hours ago
Shanghai Electric committed to workers’ safety

KARACHI: Shanghai Electric and its subsidiary company in Pakistan, Sino Sindh Resources...
9 hours ago
Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train service resumes after 9 years

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government on Tuesday inaugurated the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train service...
9 hours ago
Seminar participants highlight stress management

LAHORE: There is a need to realize that a healthy body and...
9 hours ago
Punjab ready to act as base for manufacturing industries

LAHORE: Punjab is ready to act as the forward manufacturing base for...
9 hours ago
Govt to ensure sugar sales at fixed price

LAHORE: The government will ensure implementation of the ex-mill and retail price...