Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 31st December 2021
The Gold rate in Saudi Arabia recorded an increase of SAR 49.38 per ounce on 31st December 2021.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme increased to SAR 219.50 from previous day’s SAR 217.91
Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 201.21 from previous day’s SAR 199.75
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia
|Gold Unit
|Saudi Arabian Riyal
|Ounce
|
6,827.36
Yesterday: 6,777.98
|Tola
|
2,560.26
Yesterday: 2,541.74
|Gram 24K
|
219.50
Yesterday: 217.91
|Gram 22K
|
201.21
Yesterday: 199.75
|Gram 21K
|
192.06
Yesterday: 190.67
|Gram 18K
|
164.62
Yesterday: 163.43
Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in local markets of Saudi Arabia. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal council before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.
