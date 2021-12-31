Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 31st December 2021

The Gold rate in Saudi Arabia recorded an increase of SAR 49.38 per ounce on 31st December 2021.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increased to SAR 219.50 from previous day’s SAR 217.91

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 201.21 from previous day’s SAR 199.75