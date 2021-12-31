Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 31st December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 06:29 pm
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR)

The Gold rate in Saudi Arabia recorded an increase of SAR 49.38 per ounce on 31st December 2021.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increased to SAR 219.50 from previous day’s SAR 217.91

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 201.21 from previous day’s SAR 199.75

Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
Ounce
6,827.36
Yesterday: 6,777.98
Tola
2,560.26
Yesterday: 2,541.74
Gram 24K
219.50
Yesterday: 217.91
Gram 22K
201.21
Yesterday: 199.75
Gram 21K
192.06
Yesterday: 190.67
Gram 18K
164.62
Yesterday: 163.43

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in local markets of Saudi Arabia. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal council before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.

Read More

2 hours ago
Rupee recovers sharply against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee made a sharp recovery against the dollar to close...
2 hours ago
Atlas Honda installing Rs532 million solar generation at its premises

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest motorbike manufacturer, Atlas Honda, plans to set up another...
3 hours ago
Pakistani American technology executives visit NIC Lums

KARACHI: A delegation of the Pakistani American and Open Seattle Tech has...
3 hours ago
Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

BEIJING: Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from...
3 hours ago
Armenia to lift ban on Turkish imports as envoys set to meet

YEREVAN: Armenia said on Thursday it was lifting an embargo on Turkish goods...
3 hours ago
China factory activity edges up in December as commodity prices ease

BEIJING: Manufacturing activity in China edged up in December, official data showed Friday,...