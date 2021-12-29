Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on December 30, 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on Dec 30, 2021 is being sold for Rs. 108110 per 10 grams, and the price of 24k per tola gold is Rs. 126,100 in Pakistan today.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Price for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

