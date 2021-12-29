Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on December 30, 2021

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 04:30 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on Dec 30, 2021 is being sold for Rs. 108110 per 10 grams, and the price of 24k per tola gold is Rs. 126,100 in Pakistan today.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Check the updated price of Gold (Last Updated, 30th December 2021)

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Price for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 126,100

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 126,100 Rs. 115587 Rs. 110339
per 10 Gram Rs. 108110 Rs. 99100 Rs. 94600
per Gram Gold Rs 10811 Rs 9910 Rs 9460

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

35 seconds ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai on, 30th December 2021

UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Dec 30, 2021) stands at AED2568.115...
15 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: 1 AED TO PKR Open market rates on, 30th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
1 hour ago
USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 30th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
2 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: 1 SAR TO PKR Open market rates on, 30th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Riyal...
8 hours ago
Decentraland Mana Price Prediction: Decentraland has broken into the symmetrical triangle

As per experts, Decentraland has broken into the symmetrical triangle on the...
8 hours ago
Unisame demands clarification on poppy seeds export

KARACHI; The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has invited the...