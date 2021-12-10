Govt committed for reforms, address structural economic issues: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: The government is committed to introduce reforms in various sectors, in the face of various challenges, to address the long outstanding structural issues and to attain sustainable and inclusive growth.

During a meeting with Stephanie Von Friedeburg, senior vice president of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) at the Finance Division on Friday, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin welcomed the guest and highlighted the current economic situation of Pakistan.

He stressed that modernisation of agriculture and industry, as well as focus on IT was vital for increase in exports and economic growth.

The government has taken pragmatic steps to tackle inflation, stabilise foreign exchange and increase productivity, he added.

The adviser also underlined the key features of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) that will disburse microcredit to 3.7 million underprivileged households for promoting financial empowerment under various schemes.

The government has taken various steps to attract investment opportunities, especially foreign investment and, in this regard, conducive environment is being provided to the investors.

He invited the IFC to increase investment in Pakistan and to make the private sector an engine of growth and development.

IFC regional vice president Hela Cheikh Rouhon, World Bank country director, Finance secretary and senior officers participated in the meeting.

In her remarks, Stephanie Von Friedeburg supported the efforts taken by the government in social, economic and financial sectors for improvement in Pakistan’s economy.

She extended all-out support for the progress and betterment of the economic agenda of the country.