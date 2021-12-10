How to Check 40,000 Prize bond Winner’s list?

Web Desk BOL News

10th Dec, 2021. 05:25 pm
40000 Premium Prize Bond List 2021

Lahore: Rs 40000 prize bond Draw list 2021 has announced today at Lahore on Friday.

State bank does the balloting for the 40000 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 40000 Rs. prize bond of value 80,000,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 40000 prize bond of amount Rs. 30,000,000 is awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 40000 prize bond is given to 0 winners of amount Rs. /- each.

How to Check 40,000 Prize bond Winner’s list

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 40000 Lahore 10-12-2021 80,000,000 PKR 30,000,000 PKR PKR

1st Prize of Rs. 80,000,000/-

953829

2nd Prize of Rs. 30,000,000/- each

366951  599135  629631

