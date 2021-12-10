How to Check 40,000 Prize bond Winner’s list?
Lahore: Rs 40000 prize bond Draw list 2021 has announced today at Lahore on Friday.
State bank does the balloting for the 40000 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 40000 Rs. prize bond of value 80,000,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 40000 prize bond of amount Rs. 30,000,000 is awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 40000 prize bond is given to 0 winners of amount Rs. /- each.
How to Check 40,000 Prize bond Winner’s list
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 40000
|Lahore
|10-12-2021
|80,000,000 PKR
|30,000,000 PKR
|PKR
1st Prize of Rs. 80,000,000/-
953829
2nd Prize of Rs. 30,000,000/- each
366951 599135 629631
