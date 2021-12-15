How to Check Rs 200 prize bond draw list 2021?

Web Desk BOL News

15th Dec, 2021. 09:10 am
Rs 200 prize bond list 2021

Hyderabad: Draw No. 88 – Rs 200 prize bond Draw list was announced in Hyderabad, December 15, 2021.

According to National Savings, balloting for the 200 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 200 Rs. prize bond of value 750,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 200 prize bond of amount Rs. 250,000 is awarded to 5 lucky winners.

How to Check Rs 200 prize bond list 2021

The Winner’s list of 200 prize bond draw will be updated here soon.

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 200 Hyderabad 15-12-2021 750,000 PKR 250,000 PKR 1,250 PKR

