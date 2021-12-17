India’s construction company fined for violating ban over Delhi air pollution

Xinhua Xinhua

18th Dec, 2021. 12:49 am

Photo: File

NEW DELHI — A leading construction company in India was on Friday for Delhi air pollution and got a fine of 10 million Indian Rupees (around 131,600 U.S. dollars) for carrying out construction activities in defiance of a ban over air pollution in the capital.

The NBCC company is one of India’s leading construction companies, which was involved in building government accommodations in and around New Delhi.

Following the directions of the Supreme Court of India, the Delhi government has imposed a ban on all kinds of construction activities in response to the heavy air pollution in the national capital.

Over the past few weeks, Delhi has been facing high levels of air pollution, often in “hazardous” or “very poor” categories.

While imposing the fine, Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai also ordered sealing of the construction site.

