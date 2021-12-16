Indonesia’s economy to grow by 5.2% in 2022: World Bank
JAKARTA: The World Bank has estimated that Indonesia’s economy would grow by 3.7 per cent in 2021 and by 5.2 per cent in 2022, if there would be no other severe waves of Covid-19 and the country’s vaccination rate continues to be high.
The World Bank sees Indonesia’s economy continuing to recover with various sources of growth, the World Bank’s leading economist for Indonesia and Timor Leste, Habib Rab, said at a virtual launching of a report on Indonesia’s economic prospects in Jakarta on Thursday.
However, inflation was expected to increase in the next few months and may reach 2.2 per cent in 2022, he said, adding that Indonesia can be different from the global trend in which inflation would soar to a high level.
With this positive outlook, there is still a lot of uncertainty and risks of the long-term impact of Covid-19 for Indonesia, such as an increase in unemployment, a decrease in investment, and a decline in potential growth, he added.
Read More
US industrial production hit pandemic high in November: Fed
WASHINGTON: The US industrial production climbed in November to its highest level...
Bank of England hikes interest rate to fight hot inflation
LONDON: The Bank of England on Thursday unexpectedly lifted interest rates to...
ECB dials back pandemic stimulus as inflation looms
FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday it will end...
US targets Chinese firms in painkiller crackdown
WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Chinese painkiller makers,...
Forex reserves ease to $25.028 billion
KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the country fell $123 million to...