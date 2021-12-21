Internet slowed down as undersea cable develops fault

KARACHI: Internet services were hampered in Pakistan, as the international undersea cable developed a fault.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) issued a statement, saying that the arrangements had been made for alternative bandwidth.

“In the next few days, additional bandwidth will be added,” the statement said, adding: “During this period, internet speeds will be slightly affected.”

The PTCL also said the country’s internet speed has dropped by one terabyte. The customers will suffer further connectivity challenges when internet traffic is high, a representative of the state-run telecommunication company said.

He said PTCL is trying to transfer internet traffic on alternative channels. “The cause and exact location of the fault is being determined. But we aren’t sure when the problem will be resolved.”

Sources said the fault in the submarine cable will create problems for the users at peak hours. Southeast Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 4 (SEA-ME-WE 4) is an optical fibre submarine communications cable system that carries telecommunications between Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria and France.

There are six international submarine cable systems, connecting Pakistan, including SMW3, SMW4, SMW5, IMEWE, AAE-1 and TW1. Additionally, Orient Express and Peace cable systems are under construction.