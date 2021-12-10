Int’l flights to remain suspended in India until Jan. 31 due to COVID-19
NEW DELHI — Commercial international flights to and from India shall remain suspended until Jan. 31 next year, officials said Friday.
According to a circular issued by the country’s civil aviation watchdog – Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday evening, the restriction shall not be applicable for international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.
Commercial flights were suspended when the country imposed a complete nationwide lockdown late in March last year to contain the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Domestic flights resumed operations in India on May 25 last year after nearly two months of suspension. International flights continue to remain suspended.
However, Indian authorities have been operating special international flights since May last year and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with select countries and regions since July last year.
All international flights under existing bubble agreements shall continue to operate till Jan. 31, 2022, DGCA further said.
