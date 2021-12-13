Iron ore futures close higher

DALIAN — Iron ore futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2022 delivery gained 32 yuan (about 5 U.S. dollars) to close at 668.5 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,267,359 lots, with a turnover of 82.95 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.