Iron ore futures close higher
DALIAN — Iron ore futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).
The most active iron ore contract for May 2022 delivery gained 32 yuan (about 5 U.S. dollars) to close at 668.5 yuan per tonne.
On Monday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,267,359 lots, with a turnover of 82.95 billion yuan.
As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.
Read More
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan on December 14, 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
Currency rates in Pakistan - 14th December 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 14th December 2021, Check...
Today's Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 14th December 2021
Karachi: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 119,000. These...
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR rates on, 14th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
Dubai Gold: Today's Gold Rate in UAE on, 14th December 2021
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (14th December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED...