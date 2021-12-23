KE partners with TPL Trakker for fleet management solution

KARACHI: TPL Trakker has partnered with K-Electric to provide a personalised fleet management solution to the power utility, encompassing mapping and tracking for all its vehicles, a statement said on Thursday.

The system is a significant milestone for K-Electric in streamlining its operations, while it showcases the technological prowess that TPL Trakker possesses in delivering high value solutions to its customers across a diverse range of fields, it added.

“For more than two decades, TPL Trakker has been revolutionising Pakistan’s mapping and telematics segment through its technological prowess and has the ability to understand the local market and its challenges,” TPL Trakker chief executive officer Sarwar Ali Khan said.

“With an unfaltering commitment towards innovation, we continue to deliver unprecedented solutions for our customers.”

“This partnership with KE symbolises our competence and expertise to enable various organisations in streamlining their existing supply chains for smooth delivery of services to customers,” he added.

K-Electric communications director Imran Rana said: “Customer centricity has always been at the heart of our core business philosophy. At KE, we are constantly looking for new ways to further enrich our customer experience, and collaboration with TPL Trakker is another milestone towards achieving it.”

“Through this partnership, K-Electric’s fleet management system will become more efficient which in turn, will reduce our complaint resolution timeframe as well as optimise our maintenance operations,” he added.

Through the newly-established partnership between KE and TPL Trakker, the latter will provide a wide range of services for KE’s fleet that will enable telematics and visualisation for all the vehicles.

The Personalised Vehicle Tracking and Management System App exclusively designed and developed for KE, offers a customised dashboard for real-time statuses of vehicle’s trips and breadcrumb replay.

The service end of this partnership includes monthly and weekly reports from TPL Trakker along with a portal that offers real-time data with the help of graphical analysis, hierarchy wise selection, vehicle kilometer calculation violations, and a number of other features.

The K-Electric is the sole power utility for Karachi that also supplies electricity to other parts of Sindh and Balochistan such as Dhabeji, Gharo, Bela, Uthal, and Vinder. The company has a vast fleet of service vehicles, nearly 1,000 in number that carries out maintenance and repair work to maintain its infrastructure.

TPL Trakker is Pakistan’s premier mapping as well as tracking solutions provider that specialises in tactful management of technological sophistication in order to provide high quality services to its dynamic customers.