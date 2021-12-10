Kenya’s popular SGR passenger train adds coaches ahead of the festive season
NAIROBI — Kenya Railways (KR) has added the number of coaches on the standard gauge railway passenger train as demand for the popular service doubles ahead of the holiday season.
The KR said in a notice on Friday that the additional coaches would cater for the increased number of passengers during the festive season.
“You talked to us, we listened. So we have added more coaches on the Madaraka Express passenger service to adequately cater for your travel needs effective Dec. 9 to Jan. 6, 2022,” said the KR.
The addition of coaches comes as a relief to hundreds of Kenyans who would have missed affordable and convenient transport between Nairobi and Mombasa as the trains by mid-November were fully booked ahead of Christmas.
Read More
German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age
After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding,...
Modam targets completing DKL revival plan
KARACHI: Modaraba Al-Mali (Modam) to complete the revival of Drekkar Kingsway Limited...
US hits Chinese, North Korean firms with sanctions
WASHINGTON - The United States unveiled a raft of new rights-abuse sanctions...
Illegal but essential, migrants recycle Istanbul's waste
ISTANBUL - Shrouded by acrid smoke, young Afghan crouches sorting waste he...
Sri Lanka's Industrial Development Board establishes smart facilitation center at Hambantota Port
COLOMBO -- Sri Lanka's Industrial Development Board (IDB) has entered into an...