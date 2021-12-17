Kenya’s tourist arrivals up 40 pct in first ten months

NAIROBI — Kenya’s tourist arrivals increased by 40.8 percent to 663,036 in the first ten months to October compared to 470,971 arrivals in the same period in 2020, government data has shown.

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) in a statement issued in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi on Friday said that the United States market recorded the highest arrivals into Kenya with 108,072 visitors contributing 16.3 percent of the total arrivals, Uganda was second with 59,979 (9.0 percent), and Tanzania third with 58,946 (8.9 percent).

It said the UK market was in the fourth position followed by India and China.

KTB said the tourism sector has stepped up the vaccination of its workers.

According to KTB, domestic travel growth is expected to outpace global tourism as a whole and is expected to rise exponentially in 2022.