KSE-100 opens bearish today

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks opened on a bearish note as the KSE-100 index witnessed a decline of 112.95 points, or 0.26 per cent, in the first hour of trading on Friday.

The Pakistan bourse closed bearish on Thursday, as the less-than-expected rate hike and the central bank’s forward guidance was disregarded by the market after the T-Bills target was missed and yields didn’t ease.

The market opened on a negative note the previous day and profit-taking continued; following the T-Bills auction where yields remained flat contrary to the investors’ expectations.

Read more: Dollar at new peak of Rs177.98 against rupee

Analysts said that the stocks today opened on bearish note as the concerns over the central bank’s policy tightening and foreign outflows.

Likely announcements of a mini-budget for the resumption of the International Monetary Fund programme and reports of the UK court imposing over Rs19.4 billion fine on Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited played a catalytic role in shattering investors’ confidence in the market.