KSE-100 opens bearish today
KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks opened on a bearish note as the KSE-100 index witnessed a decline of 86.39 points, or 0.20 per cent, in the first hour of trading on Monday.
The local bourse closed in the negative zone on Friday, as higher trade deficits, reports of $55 billion external debt repayments, $7.1 billion current account deficit and uncertainty over the mini-budget with new taxes ahead of the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme played a catalytic role in the negative close.
Read more: Pakistan bourse expected to remain under pressure
A lacklustre session was witnessed at the local bourse, wherein trading opened on a positive note and gained 200 points but eventually, due to the lack of positive triggers, the investors chose to book profit ahead of the rollover week.
Analysts said that the local market in today’s opening is reacting negatively to the investors’ concerns over the dismal economic outlook, political noise, reports of surging external debt and the rupee instability kept the market under pressure.
The pressure on the external account, rising inflationary reading, recurring waves of Covid-19, delay in the approval of the IMF’s sixth review, and transition from the MSCI Emerging Markets to the Frontier Markets put pressure on the bourse.
Read More
Gold Price in Pakistan today on December 27, 2021
Karachi: Latest Gold Price in Pakistan on December 27, 2021, stands at Rs125,700...
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 27th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
Prize Bond Schedule 2022 – Dates Of Prize Bond From JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022
Prize Bond Schedule 2022– Lottery bonds are a type of government bond in which some randomly...
Taliban prepare new Afghan budget without foreign aid
Afghanistan’s Finance Ministry under the new Taliban government has prepared a draft...
New virus wave, inflation cool German consumers’ mood
German consumer sentiment worsened for the second month running, a key survey...