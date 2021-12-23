KSE-100 opens bullish today
KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks opened on a bullish note as the KSE-100 index witnessed an increase of 215.28 points, or 0.49 per cent, in the first hour of trading on Thursday.
The Pakistan equity market witnessed a lacklustre session on Wednesday in the absence of any positive trigger, while investors’ interest was low, as participants were waiting for the Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) auction result.
Additionally, the government delayed the mini-budget announcement, which dragged down the sentiments of the bourse.
Read more: Bears remain active at Pakistan bourse; KSE-100 Index shed 2.1 points
Analysts said that the signing of loans and grant agreements amounting to $1.54 billion, between the government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday is a positive sign for the investors as the aim of these agreements are said to improve energy, transport, irrigation, and urban sectors.
The recovery in the global oil prices despite the concerns regarding the new variant of the Covid-19, contributed to the bullish opening of the local bourse.
Read More
Higher cost jacks up tyre prices by 30%
There has been a significant increase in the tyre prices due to...
Imran Ahmed: An eye for opportunity
By improving its production efficiency, Engro Fertilizer can contribute up to $1.2...
Family takaful business lacks awareness
Indeed, Pakistan has witnessed a significant growth in family takaful business post-coronavirus...
Portuguese lithium, fuel of Europe’s electric vehicle revolution
Portugal next year could approve lithium mining that will reduce Europe’s dependence...
Monsanto must pay 10 years’ waived taxes to Swiss region
Switzerland’s highest court has ordered Monsanto to pay back 10 years’ worth...