Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2021 on December 29, 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs177.32 and Rs178.18 at 9:00 am PST on December 29, 2021.

The USD stable against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs177.45 and Rs178.15 on December 28, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.