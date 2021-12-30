Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2021 on December 31, 2021

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 04:15 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Dollar Rate In Pakistan

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs177.35 and Rs177.51 at 9:00 am PST on December 31, 2021.

The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs177.45 and Rs178.15 on December 30, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

US Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2021

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
December 31, 2021 Rs. 179.44
Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

2 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today's SAR TO PKR exchange rate on Dec 31, 2021

KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
30 mins ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 31st December 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (31st, Dec 2021) today 24...
15 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on December 31, 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on Dec 31, 2021 is being sold...
3 hours ago
Bank Holiday: Banks to remain shut for public dealings on Monday January 3

Banks across Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Monday January...
6 hours ago
Govt presents Rs343 billion mini-budget in Parliament with Rs2 billion taxes on daily use items

ISLAMABAD: The government has presented a mini-budget worth Rs343 billion with the...
6 hours ago
Pakistan equity market remains bullish, KSE-100 Index gains 156 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stocks rebounded and remained in a green zone on...