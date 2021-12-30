Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on December 31, 2021

31st Dec, 2021. 04:00 am
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on Dec 31, 2021 is being sold for Rs. 108020 per 10 grams, and the price of 24k per tola gold is Rs. 126,000 in Pakistan today.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Price for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 126,000 Rs. 115494 Rs. 110245
per 10 Gram Rs. 108020 Rs. 99020 Rs. 94520
per Gram Gold Rs 10802 Rs 9902 Rs 9452

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

