Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on December 31, 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on Dec 31, 2021 is being sold for Rs. 108020 per 10 grams, and the price of 24k per tola gold is Rs. 126,000 in Pakistan today.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Price for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

