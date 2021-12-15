Latest Petrol price in Pakistan

On Wednesday, The government decided to slash the price of petroleum products by as much as Rs7.01.

The Finance Division has lowered the rate of the commodity by Rs5 to Rs140.82 per litre. The rates have been reduced amid fluctuations in the prices of petroleum products in the international market.

Therefore, the price of diesel has been brought down by Rs5 to Rs137.62 per litre, light diesel by Rs7.01 to Rs107.06 per litre and the rate of kerosene by Rs7 to Rs109.53 per litre.