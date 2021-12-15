Latest Petrol price in Pakistan
On Wednesday, The government decided to slash the price of petroleum products by as much as Rs7.01.
The Finance Division has lowered the rate of the commodity by Rs5 to Rs140.82 per litre. The rates have been reduced amid fluctuations in the prices of petroleum products in the international market.
Therefore, the price of diesel has been brought down by Rs5 to Rs137.62 per litre, light diesel by Rs7.01 to Rs107.06 per litre and the rate of kerosene by Rs7 to Rs109.53 per litre.
|
Petrol Price in Pakistan – Products
|Product
|Existing price w.e.f 01.12.2021 (per litre)
|New prices w.e.f 16.12.2021 (per litre)
|PL/Ltr
|ST/Ltr %
|Increase/ Decrease
(per litre)
|MS (Petrol)
|Rs145.82
|Rs140.82
|13.62
|4.77%
|-5.00
|High Speed Diesel (HSD)
|Rs142.62
|Rs137.62
|13.14
|9.08%
|-5.00
|Kerosene (SKO)
|Rs116.53
|Rs109.53
|5.91
|8.30%
|-7.00
|Light Diesel Oil
|Rs114.07
|Rs107.06
|3.66
|2.70%
|-7.01
Read More
Mayan Train, the president's pet project exposing Mexico's cracks
CAMPECHE - A proposed Mayan tourist train in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula has...
Poland introduces new restrictions to fight pandemic
WARSAW - Poland on Wednesday introduced new restrictions on the numbers of...
Petrol Prices decreased by Rs.5 in Pakistan
Islamabad: The government has announced a decrease in the per litre price...
Inditex posts record profit as sales top pre-pandemic levels
MADRID - Zara fast-fashion chain owner Inditex posted a record third-quarter profit...
WTO members to target fossil fuel subsidies, plastic
GENEVA: Dozens of countries pledged on Wednesday to intensify efforts to get...