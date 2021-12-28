Minister orders completion of development work in industrial estates

LAHORE: Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday directed the relevant authorities to ensure completion of development work in the Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) and Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) industrial centres by December 31, 2022, a statement said.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress on the schemes under the Annual Development Programme, the minister said Chunian Industrial Estate will be inaugurated on January 15, Bahawalpur on February 15 and Muzaffargarh Industrial Estate on March 15, 2022.

He directed completion of work in these estates within the stipulated time, adding that the colonisation of industrial estates would start a new era of industrial development in Punjab.

The meeting was informed that 67 per cent development funds have been utilised on 28 schemes under the Annual Development Programme.

Industries and Commerce secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid, DG Industries, senior economic adviser and relevant officers attended the meeting.