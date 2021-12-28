Minister orders completion of development work in industrial estates
LAHORE: Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday directed the relevant authorities to ensure completion of development work in the Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) and Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) industrial centres by December 31, 2022, a statement said.
Chairing a meeting to review the progress on the schemes under the Annual Development Programme, the minister said Chunian Industrial Estate will be inaugurated on January 15, Bahawalpur on February 15 and Muzaffargarh Industrial Estate on March 15, 2022.
He directed completion of work in these estates within the stipulated time, adding that the colonisation of industrial estates would start a new era of industrial development in Punjab.
The meeting was informed that 67 per cent development funds have been utilised on 28 schemes under the Annual Development Programme.
Industries and Commerce secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid, DG Industries, senior economic adviser and relevant officers attended the meeting.
Read More
PDWP approves 4 uplift projects worth Rs3.40 billion
LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Tuesday approved execution of...
Minister assures gas supply to export-oriented industries
LAHORE: The gas supply to the industries will be restored from December...
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today's SAR TO PKR exchange rates on, 28th Dec 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Riyal...
Turkey, Qatar await Taliban green light to run airports
ISTANBUL: Private Turkish and Qatari companies have agreed to jointly operate five airports...
Russian gas supplies to Europe under scrutiny
BERLIN: With the arrival of winter in Europe and energy prices soaring, tensions...