National Water Policy key to achieving economic goals: minister

LAHORE: The implementation of the National Water Policy (NWP) is important for achieving economic development goals of the country and the wellbeing of people, an official said.

Chairing the second meeting of the Steering Committee, Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi reviewed the status of concurrence on the implementation framework of the water policy presented in the first meeting of the committee held in September 2021.

Elahi urged the stakeholders to expedite furnishing the concurrence of the respective stakeholders within two weeks and directed them to submit their respective concurrence through their respective planning and development departments.

The minister also reviewed the matter of providing additional water supply to Karachi on the directives of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), approving the constitution of a committee headed by the joint secretary (water) of the ministry and comprising Indus River System Authority (Irsa) members, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board managing director and provincial secretaries of the irrigation departments.

He considered the request of the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) for the resolution of 614 cusecs water from Mangla Dam to irrigate its surrounding areas lying in AJ&K and suggested the government of AJ&K to submit a reference to the ministry for taking further necessary action.

The Ministry of Water Resources secretary, representatives of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives; representatives of the Finance Division; Ministry of National Food Security and Research; and the provincial secretaries of irrigation and agriculture departments were present on the occasion.

The representatives of governments of AJ&K and Gilgit-Baltistan also attended the meeting along with the representatives of Water and Power Development Authority; Surveyor General of Pakistan; Irsa; Flood Commission; and the Pakistan commissioner for Indus waters.

The minister appreciated the efforts made by the Ministry of Water Resources to arrange the second meeting of the Steering Committee of the National Water Policy within a short period of three months.

He encouraged the stakeholders, particularly, the provinces to follow the same spirit and extend their best cooperation in the implementation of the National Water Policy.