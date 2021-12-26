Oil prices rally on inventory drawdown

Web Desk BOL News

26th Dec, 2021. 10:30 am
China's Daqing Oilfield becomes world's largest tertiary recovery production base

Google

Oil prices rose after a larger-than-expected drawdown in US inventories, shaking off worries about the likely hit to economic activity from the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Brent crude futures ended the day up $1.31, or 1.8 per cent, to $75.29 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at $72.76 a barrel, up $1.64, or 2.3 per cent.

US inventories fell more than expected, with crude stocks down by 4.7 million barrels, though that is in part due to year-end tax considerations that encourage companies not to store crude barrels.

Read More

6 hours ago
Taliban prepare new Afghan budget without foreign aid

Afghanistan’s Finance Ministry under the new Taliban government has prepared a draft...
5 hours ago
New virus wave, inflation cool German consumers’ mood

German consumer sentiment worsened for the second month running, a key survey...
5 hours ago
Japan’s record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan’s parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on...
5 hours ago
Foreign shoppers swarm Turkey after lira crash

The sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic...
5 hours ago
Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka as default fears mount

International ratings agency Fitch downgraded cash-strapped Sri Lanka on Saturday by one...
4 hours ago
China’s SenseTime relists Hong Kong offering after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime said on Monday it will press ahead...