Open market currency rates on December 26, 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 26th December 2021, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 26th December 2021).

CURRENCY RATES TODAY
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD TO PKR 179.8 181.5
AUD TO PKR 126.5 127.8
BHD TO PKR 386.9 388.6
CAD TO PKR 137.0 138.5
CNY TO PKR 23.5 23.9
DKK TO PKR 23.5 23.8
EUR TO PKR 200.5 202.0
HKD TO PKR 16.9 17.1
INR TO PKR 2.0 2.1

