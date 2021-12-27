Open market currency rates on December 28, 2021

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 04:30 am
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 28th December 2021, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

Open market currency rates

Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 28th December 2021).

CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD-DD TO PKR 179.6 181.3
AUD TO PKR 126.5 128.0
BHD TO PKR 386.9 388.6
CAD TO PKR 137.0 138.5
CNY TO PKR 23.5 23.9
DKK TO PKR 23.5 23.8
EUR TO PKR 200.5 202.0
HKD TO PKR 16.9 17.1
INR TO PKR 2.0 2.1

