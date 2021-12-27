Open market currency rates on December 28, 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 28th December 2021, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.
Open market currency rates
Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 28th December 2021).
|CURRENCY
|BUYING
|SELLING
|USD-DD TO PKR
|179.6
|181.3
|AUD TO PKR
|126.5
|128.0
|BHD TO PKR
|386.9
|388.6
|CAD TO PKR
|137.0
|138.5
|CNY TO PKR
|23.5
|23.9
|DKK TO PKR
|23.5
|23.8
|EUR TO PKR
|200.5
|202.0
|HKD TO PKR
|16.9
|17.1
|INR TO PKR
|2.0
|2.1
