Pakistan Customs takes steps to reduce clearance dwell time

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has taken measures by allowing trade to submit documents directly for clearance of consignments, which will significantly reduce the dwell time, sources said on Friday.

Previously, when a principal appraiser of Pakistan Customs asked the traders to submit documents for clearance, then the trades had to wait for approval from the deputy or assistant collector. Now, a new module has been introduced in the WeBOC system that will allow the traders to submit documents directly without approval of the deputy or assistant collector.

Commenting on the latest development, Saif Ullah Khan, president of the Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA), said that such a measure would shorten the overall dwell time of the Custom clearance process.

He appreciated the efforts of Chief Collector South (Appraisement) Wajid Ali who initiated the pre-arrival clearance process and simultaneously promoted the re-engineering of various steps of the clearance process that has improved the working environment.

One such improvisation is the direct dissemination of the document calling message without the approval of the deputy or assistant collector. Usually, the traders had to wait for the approval of a document calling message by the relevant collector before they could attach the documents in the WeBOC system.

“This outstanding stride by the chief collector South in collaboration with the Directorate of Reforms and Automation, will enable the traders to receive the document calling message for any particular goods declaration without the need for AC/DC to approve it; hence, subsequently expediting the clearance of cargo,” he added.

Regarding the Refund Management System, the following changes have also been made by the Customs authorities under the WeBOC system.

KCAA general secretary Arshad Khurshid also appreciates the interest shown by the chief collector South (Appraisement) that has really benefited to overcome the challenges faced by the business community.