Pakistani companies participate in Automechanika Dubai 2021

KARACHI: Four Pakistani automotive companies participated in the Automechanika Dubai 2021 Fair to showcase their products, a statement said on Thursday.

The companies which exhibited their products at the fair include Century Engineering, Malik Auto and Agricultural Industries, Pakistan Accumulators and Service Industries Limited, it added.

The 18th edition of Automechanika Dubai started from December 14, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where 562 exhibitors participated in the fair from 47 countries with over 12 dedicated country pavilions.

As the premier business-to-business automotive aftermarket show in the wider Middle East, the Fair continues to take centre stage as the region’s leading trade exhibition.

Manager exports of Pakistan Accumulator, Usman said: “The Fair is very good and we got [the] expected results from Automechanika Dubai.”

Business development manager, Mohayuddin Rubbani, said: “The fair is very good, we are satisfied and hopeful for [the] outcome in future.”

Automechanika Dubai aims to raise the bar in the products, equipment and services available for the automotive aftermarket in the wider Middle East region by bringing international manufacturers and suppliers together with regional distributors and buyers.

The next Automechanika Johannesburg will be held from March 15 to 18, 2022.